Where people in Charleston are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Charleston are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Charleston between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 319

– Migration from Chicago to Charleston: 682 (#79 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 363 to Charleston

#24. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 340

– Migration from Philadelphia to Charleston: 536 (#61 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 196 to Charleston

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 354

– Migration from Tampa to Charleston: 186 (#97 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 168 to Tampa

#22. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 363

– Migration from Nashville to Charleston: 268 (#48 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 95 to Nashville

#21. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 365

– Migration from Baltimore to Charleston: 535 (#38 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 170 to Charleston

#20. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Savannah in 2014-2018: 394

– Migration from Savannah to Charleston: 286 (#17 most common destination from Savannah)

– Net migration: 108 to Savannah

#19. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 406

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Charleston: 373 (#31 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 33 to Urban Honolulu

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 454

– Migration from Seattle to Charleston: 550 (#54 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 96 to Charleston

#17. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 464

– Migration from Raleigh to Charleston: 226 (#46 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 238 to Raleigh

#16. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 492

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Charleston: 1,085 (#2 most common destination from Hilton Head Island)

– Net migration: 593 to Charleston

#15. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 524

– Migration from Spartanburg to Charleston: 470 (#4 most common destination from Spartanburg)

– Net migration: 54 to Spartanburg

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 526

– Migration from Miami to Charleston: 396 (#70 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 130 to Miami

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 589

– Migration from New York to Charleston: 1,909 (#56 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 1,320 to Charleston

#12. Florence, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Florence in 2014-2018: 645

– Migration from Florence to Charleston: 737 (#3 most common destination from Florence)

– Net migration: 92 to Charleston

#11. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 729

– Migration from Jacksonville to Charleston: 588 (#21 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 141 to Jacksonville

#10. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 740

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Charleston: 653 (#6 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 87 to Myrtle Beach

#9. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2014-2018: 809

– Migration from Bremerton to Charleston: 88 (#28 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Net migration: 721 to Bremerton

#8. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2014-2018: 861

– Migration from Augusta to Charleston: 511 (#7 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 350 to Augusta

#7. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2014-2018: 881

– Migration from Albany to Charleston: 89 (#70 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 792 to Albany

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 1,203

– Migration from Washington to Charleston: 1,236 (#44 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 33 to Charleston

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,660

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Charleston: 541 (#32 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 1,119 to Virginia Beach

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,733

– Migration from Atlanta to Charleston: 1,096 (#39 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 637 to Atlanta

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,744

– Migration from Charlotte to Charleston: 1,614 (#12 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 130 to Charlotte

#2. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2014-2018: 1,885

– Migration from Greenville to Charleston: 1,816 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 69 to Greenville

#1. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 3,310

– Migration from Columbia to Charleston: 1,725 (#3 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 1,585 to Columbia