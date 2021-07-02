Where to get free ice cream in Charleston during Scoops of Summer events

CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – July is National Ice Cream Month and Yelp! is celebrating by giving away free ice cream throughout the Lowcountry.

The Scoops of Summer campaign is a series of in-person and drive-thru events all featuring free ice cream.

All Yelp! users can RSVP for the events, many of which feature other freebies like food. Some events allow registered guests to bring a plus one as well.

The information for each event is below:

EVENT: Apps + Ice Cream Dream TREAT: Order of steam buns, Scallion Pancakes, and Trio of Cirsea Ice cream to share with a friend LOCATION: Red Orchid China Bistro – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Charleston, SC 29407 DATE: Any day in the month of July starting July 9th TIME: Mon – Thu 11:30am – 9:30pm/Fri – Sat 11:30am – 10:30pm/Sun 5:00pm – 9:30pm STYLE: Dine in RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsCirsea) OPEN TO: All Yelpers (+1 allowed)

EVENT: Sinful Sundaes at Holy Rolly TREAT: 1 Sinful Sundae infused with alcoholic sin sauce LOCATION: Holy Rolly Food Truck (location varies by date) Check SFS for schedule (streetfoodfinder.com/Hol…) DATE: Any day in the month of July starting July 6th TIME: Varies by date STYLE: Take out RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsHR) OPEN TO: All Yelpers (No +1 allowed)

EVENT: PBJ All Day at Off Track TREAT: 1 scoop each of the NEW Peanut Butter + Jelly ice cream (or any flavor you prefer) for you and a friend LOCATION: Off Track Ice Cream – 6 Beaufain St Charleston, SC 29401 DATE: Tuesday July 6th – Wednesday July 7th TIME: 12:00pm – 10:00pm STYLE: Dine in/Take Out RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsOT) OPEN TO: Yelp Elite Squad members only (+1 allowed)

EVENT: Frapps with Friends at LoDi TREAT: 2 Frapps with choice of flavor you and a friend LOCATION: LoDi Coffee – 2210 Ashley Phosphate Rd North Charleston, SC 29406 DATE: Thursday July 8th – Wednesday July 14th TIME: Mon – Sun 6:00am – 6:00pm STYLE: Drive Thru RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsLoDi) OPEN TO: All Yelpers (+1 allowed)

EVENT: Jeni’s Flavor Drop TREAT: 2 Trio’s with choice of flavors for you and a friend LOCATION: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – 501-A King St, Charleston, SC 29403 DATE: Monday, July 19th – Friday, July 23rd TIME: Mon – Wed 12:00pm – 11:00pm/ Thu – Fri 12:00pm – 12:00am STYLE: Dine in/Take out RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsJenis) OPEN TO: All Yelpers (+1 allowed)



While the events are open to all Yelp! users, confirmation of registration is required to attend events. Not everyone that registers will be selected. Yelp! will email those selected for each individual event.