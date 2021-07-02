Where to get free ice cream in Charleston during Scoops of Summer events

CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – July is National Ice Cream Month and Yelp! is celebrating by giving away free ice cream throughout the Lowcountry.
The Scoops of Summer campaign is a series of in-person and drive-thru events all featuring free ice cream.
All Yelp! users can RSVP for the events, many of which feature other freebies like food. Some events allow registered guests to bring a plus one as well.
The information for each event is below:
- EVENT: Apps + Ice Cream Dream
- TREAT: Order of steam buns, Scallion Pancakes, and Trio of Cirsea Ice cream to share with a friend
- LOCATION: Red Orchid China Bistro – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Charleston, SC 29407
- DATE: Any day in the month of July starting July 9th
- TIME: Mon – Thu 11:30am – 9:30pm/Fri – Sat 11:30am – 10:30pm/Sun 5:00pm – 9:30pm
- STYLE: Dine in
- RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsCirsea)
- OPEN TO: All Yelpers (+1 allowed)
- EVENT: Sinful Sundaes at Holy Rolly
- TREAT: 1 Sinful Sundae infused with alcoholic sin sauce
- LOCATION: Holy Rolly Food Truck (location varies by date) Check SFS for schedule (streetfoodfinder.com/Hol…)
- DATE: Any day in the month of July starting July 6th
- TIME: Varies by date
- STYLE: Take out
- RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsHR)
- OPEN TO: All Yelpers (No +1 allowed)
- EVENT: PBJ All Day at Off Track
- TREAT: 1 scoop each of the NEW Peanut Butter + Jelly ice cream (or any flavor you prefer) for you and a friend
- LOCATION: Off Track Ice Cream – 6 Beaufain St Charleston, SC 29401
- DATE: Tuesday July 6th – Wednesday July 7th
- TIME: 12:00pm – 10:00pm
- STYLE: Dine in/Take Out
- RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsOT)
- OPEN TO: Yelp Elite Squad members only (+1 allowed)
- EVENT: Frapps with Friends at LoDi
- TREAT: 2 Frapps with choice of flavor you and a friend
- LOCATION: LoDi Coffee – 2210 Ashley Phosphate Rd North Charleston, SC 29406
- DATE: Thursday July 8th – Wednesday July 14th
- TIME: Mon – Sun 6:00am – 6:00pm
- STYLE: Drive Thru
- RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsLoDi)
- OPEN TO: All Yelpers (+1 allowed)
- EVENT: Jeni’s Flavor Drop
- TREAT: 2 Trio’s with choice of flavors for you and a friend
- LOCATION: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – 501-A King St, Charleston, SC 29403
- DATE: Monday, July 19th – Friday, July 23rd
- TIME: Mon – Wed 12:00pm – 11:00pm/ Thu – Fri 12:00pm – 12:00am
- STYLE: Dine in/Take out
- RSVP: (bit.ly/ScoopsJenis)
- OPEN TO: All Yelpers (+1 allowed)
While the events are open to all Yelp! users, confirmation of registration is required to attend events. Not everyone that registers will be selected. Yelp! will email those selected for each individual event.