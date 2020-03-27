Where to watch: Mount Pleasant PD to offer virtual Reading Patrol on Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will hold a virtual version of its Reading Patrol on Friday.

Officers had to cancel their Reading Patrol last weekend, which typically happens at Barnes and Noble in Towne Centre, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, they decided to get a little creative.

Chief Carl Ritchie and school resource officers will begin streaming their book readings on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.

“This will allow us to reach all children and not just the ones in Mount Pleasant,” the department said. “As we continue to fight this virus, we will find new ways to interact with our community and our children, the devotion to our community has not changed.”

To join the fun click here: https://www.facebook.com/mountpleasantpd/