Whirlin’ Waters will reopen Tuesday following water main break

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Good news! Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark will be open on Tuesday!

The waterpark, located inside Wannamaker County Park, was closed for the day on Monday because of a water main break.

That break has been repaired and the park will be open to swimmers.

Officials with Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission said the leak started under a concrete path in the park and was noticed by staff early Monday morning when the water was gushing up from the pavement.

While the leak did not affect any of the rides or slides, it was impacting the restrooms.

The rest of Wannamaker County Park was not affected by the closure and remained open to the public.

Whirlin’ Waters is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.