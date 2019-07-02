Whiskey Business at High Wire Distilling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Business is booming for High Wire Distilling owners Ann and Scott. For over six years they have made a name for themselves in Charleston with their small-batch, carefully curated spirits.

They value quality over quantity. Their customers agree. ​ ​

With more business, their rustic, 6,000 square-foot warehouse has been outgrown. By the first quarter of next year, they plan to move to a bigger location and add 45 new jobs.​

​The location will be a $3 million investment. They hope that with more hands on deck; they can increase production.​

Amassing their popularity didn’t come without a few hiccups. Co-owner Scott explained that it took years for them to learn the craft of making whiskey. ​ ​

His background is actually in culinary; not spirits. Scott says that unlike a pan of food that you can throw away and start over, whiskey sometimes takes years to complete. ​ ​

Once you taste the whiskey, it’s tricky starting over because you have to go right back to the drawing board. ​ ​

But, they struck gold when they were introduced to a very special ingredient: Jimmy Red Corn.​ ​ This particular type of corn was about to go extinct.

Historically, it can be traced back to Native Americans. It was so precious that they used it as currency. It is also said that Jimmy Red was a legendary moonshiners corn that dwindled to only 2 stalks.​ ​

A farmer named Ted Chewning was able to save the crop. Scott and Ann were entrusted with growing 2.5 acres of the corn in partnership with other farmers and Clemson University. ​ ​

After they harvested enough corn to make 2 batches of bourbon…they tasted the most unique spirit on their menu.​ ​ It’s so coveted that customers are limited to a 3 bottle purchase and have to reserve the bottles on release day in advance. ​ ​

While the couple is excited about expanding, they want to stay true to their “off the beaten path” mindset by offering visitors a unique experience and using locally-produced ingredients. ​ ​

Their end goal is simply just to ensure that customers are more comfortable and get the most out of their visit. Cheers to that!