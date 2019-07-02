Who is responsible for the Shem Creek dock collapse?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. EASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Who is responsible for a dock that collapsed over the weekend on Shem Creek?

About 20 people ended up in the water while taking a picture during a birthday party at The Wreck restaurant Saturday night.

We reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to find out who is responsible for making sure the dock is structurally sound. They say the dock is not their responsibility.

DHEC said the majority of the dock structure at that site was in place prior to the implementation of the Coastal Tidelands and Wetlands Act (1977), and therefore no Critical Area permit has been issued by DHEC at the location.

They said DHEC is not responsible for structural integrity inspections of docks. They do, however, inspect docks for regulatory compliance once a dock permit is issued.

On Monday, the restaurant released a statement about the collapse which reads in part:

“While it’s important to note that this dock has never been open to the public, and was only in use for this private event, we look forward to rebuilding that portion of the dock so that our local shrimpers can continue their business as usual.”

We will continue to follow this story.