Who owns the beaches? Local, county and state officials argue over beach ownership

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the past several months, Lowcountry beaches have been open and closed, parking has been restricted – and in some cases, eliminated altogether. Beach officials say the measures are necessary during the pandemic, but others do not agree.

Spending a day at the beach is something that attracts many to the Lowcountry. It’s an economic booster and a resource for people looking to escape. But buried just below the surface in the sand lies an important question… who owns our beaches?

“We have ample room on the beach, it’s not crowded here,” said Susan Middaugh.

Middaugh has lived on Sullivan’s Island since 1978. She watched as beaches opened, closed, and opened again because of COVID-19.

She has her own opinions on the restrictions: “I’m very much against anything that blocks beach access,” she stated.

But it is a decisive issue.

Local, county, and state residents, tourists, and elected officials are all fighting over the right to set up their chairs and put their toes in the sand.

“It’s been very frustrating all the way around,” said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin. “It’s like the hurricane that never quits.”

Mayor Goodwin searched for his own answer to who owns the beaches. The issue even hit a head earlier this year when Charleston County threatened to sue Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms if they did not reopen to the public.

“The public, everybody. You and I own the beaches. We should have full access to them,” said Charleston County Councilman Brantley Moody.

He says restrictions over access go well-beyond COVID-19 precautions.

“Whether it’s limited or eliminating parking, fees and things like that. So, that tells me that was always their intention to privatize the beaches,” he stated.

Town and City Council members of beach communities say they need some autonomy. While members of more ‘inland’ communities argue their tax dollars fund beach projects, island communities say it’s not that simple.

“No taxes that you pay to Charleston County, as a Charleston County resident, comes to Folly Beach,” said Mayor Goodwin.

They say providing beach access costs them tens of thousands of dollars. It’s a bill they say they get no help flipping.

“We get little, if any, funding from the state to take care of the needs of the beach,” said Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil.

But Moody said it’s a claim that doesn’t float. He said Charleston County has funded several projects for beach communities and said he will vote against future funding.

“If they need roads repaved and the county says no, they can pass the hat and fund it themselves. So, as long as they want to act like they’re a private beach and limit access to citizens, then they can pay for it themselves,” he said.

We asked former South Carolina Attorney General, Charlie Condon, who would have the backing of the state – beach towns, the public, or the county?

“Under the public trust doctrine here in South Carolina, the state of South Carolina owns the beaches below the high-water mark for the benefit of the public,” he said.

Still, during the state of the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Henry McMaster chose to stay out of the beaches’ business, making clear that local leaders should be the ones to determine whether access restrictions were necessary.

But back on Sullivan’s Island, the sun sets on yet another day with the question ultimately unanswered.

Residents say the water, the sand, and views make every day worth the fight.

“I think the beach belongs to all, to everyone. Everyone on the island, everyone in South Carolina, and everyone who wants to come visit here,” said Middaugh.