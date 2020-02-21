Why beachgoers often see starfish strandings and what they mean for the coast

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Sea Stars or Starfish stranding’s happen on Lowcountry beaches from time to time leaving many who see them concerned. So, why do these strandings happen and what do they mean?

Thousands of starfish call the South Carolina coastline their home for many reasons including the abundance of a favorite snack, oysters.

“They’re actually able to pry open the oysters or whatever hard-shell animal they’re eating and they actually inject their stomach into that animal- they eject their stomach outside of their body and begin to digest food outside of their body,” explained Meghan Galipeau, and educator with the South Carolina Aquarium.

Starfish have long been known to have the ability to regrow limbs if one is lost but did you know this?

“What’s really cool about them, too, is if a part of that arm comes off and it includes part of the central disk which is in the middle of the Sea Star, they can actually become a whole see star separately,” said Galipeau.

Even though there are enough oysters for a Starfish to be fat and happy, dozens of starfish were washed up on the Isle of Palms Beaches when I was there in January.

Erin Weeks, the Media Coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ Marine Division, says Starfish can become stranded on Lowcountry Beaches for several reasons.

“They are not strong swimmers so when there are storms offshore or high tides they can get turned up in the water and they are at the mercy of where the tides take them,” said Weeks.

The sea stars can become more vulnerable than normal during strong weather events along the coastline.

“When we have periods of strong onshore winds and winter storms offshore that’ll turn the water up and bring them onshore and strand them,” Weeks said.

Despite thousands of Starfish lost to stranding’s each year, Galipeau says millions of starfish eggs are created too.

“They have one reproductive season per year, so it might not seem like a lot but in that one season a female can release up to two million eggs, so there is a lot of opportunities for new baby sea stars to be born,’ she said.