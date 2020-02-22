Why the 31st Chocolate Affair Gala isn’t “just desserts”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 31st annual Chocolate Affair may have no shortage of chocolate, however, the purpose behind the event is much sweeter.

For over 3 decades the gala has been a successful way for Communities in Schools, a non-profit organization, to raise funds for their program. Through the work of their coordinators, they’ve been able to help students achieve their highest potential.

“We actually have 3 alumni that are actually either on our board or on staff at the organization,” says CEO Jamie Cooper. One of those alumni is Kenton Kelley.

Kelley started the program in the 8th grade. He says that CIS changed the trajectory of this future.

“The program helped me deal with my anger when I lost my father at 5 years old. I was able to cope with my skills,” he says. “Communities in Schools is the reason why I’m in college today.”

Not only is Kelley in college, but will be graduating in the next few months. He has big plans to attend grad school and possibly become a politician.

“I remember my first college acceptance letter,” he says. “I looked at my CIS coordinator Ashley and she had tears in her eyes.”

Kelley is not alone in his success. The program has managed to help thousands of students go to college, find jobs, and even find a place working for their program.

After hearing the success stories of the alumni, guests could enjoy a plethora of desserts. Judges decided on the best chocolate creation in terms of taste and display.

This year’s winners are Luckhaust Brubaker Sweets and Treats for Most Delectable and the Sanctuary Hotel for Most Artistic.

