CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program mobile van will be making stops in the Lowcountry over the month of May.

The van will be in Charleston County at Mary Ford Head Start (3180 Thomasina McPherson Blvd, North Charleston) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 3.

On May 6, the van will be in Colleton County at Cottageville Head Start (792 Burr Hill Rd, Cottageville) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The van will be in Hampton County at Estill Head Start (768 1st St, Estill) on May 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On May 24, the van will be in Dorchester County at the St. George Library (506 N Parler Ave, St George) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on the WIC program.