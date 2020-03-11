Wife of IOP councilmember receives court summons after an altercation with a resident

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate an altercation that happened between an Isle of Palms councilmember, his wife, and a citizen.

According to an incident report from CCSO, a deputy was dispatched to investigate the altercation which happened at the IOP Marina on March 1st.

The complainant, Garrett Krause, told the deputy the altercation happened about an hour earlier between city councilmember Randy Bell and his wife, Mimi, and admitted that he and Mr. Bell have had several heated discussions online regarding issues with the City of IOP.

In the report, Krause told the deputy he was walking down steps to leave the marina when he passed two people walking up the stairs. It was then he said Mr. Bell made contact saying, “You aren’t so tough not behind a computer, are you?”

Krause said he did not react to the jab and only said hello and attempted to keep moving towards his golf cart.

The report states the Bell’s continued to communicate with him and Mrs. Bell came up behind Krause and started saying profanities and attempted to hit him several times by throwing punches.

Krause stated that he had to retreat and duck the punches so that he was not struck. However, the deputy said he never saw Mrs. Bell swing her arms at Krause when reviewing surveillance video, but the video does show her physically shoving Krause.

He went on to say Mr. Bell had to restrain his wife and that is when he made his escape and called the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Through the investigation, Mr. Bell told the deputy that Krause had been making several posts on social media disparaging his name and had documentation of the posts before the altercation occurred.

Mimi Bell was issued a summons for third-degree assault and battery. She is expected to appear in court on May 20th.