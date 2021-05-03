WiFi available in six additional Charleston County parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Digital Corridor Foundation on Monday announced the addition of free WiFi to six Charleston County Parks, thanks to a partnership with Google: Colonial Lake, Corrine Jones, Harmon Field, Hampton Park, Mitchell Playground, and Magnolia Park & Garden.

This brings the total number of parks with free WiFi to nine, with the remaining three being Marion Square, Waterfront Park, and White Point Garden.

Google, who has contributed over $450,000 to expanding WiFi in the Lowcountry, said that “free WiFi in Charleston’s public parks is a key ingredient in promoting community access to the internet.”

Google’s Head of Southeast Public Affairs, Lilyn Hester, went on to say that the effort “demonstrates Charleston’s ever-growing reputation as a technology hub in the region.”

Charleston Digital Corridor Director Ernest Andrade said that “additional parks are also being scouted to bring free WiFi to even more locations around the city.”

