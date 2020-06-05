Wild Dunes to lay off nearly 300 employees in June

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms is expected to lay off 297 employees on June 15, according to a layoff notification report issued by scworks.org.

The downsizing comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which dealt a serious blow to the hospitality and tourism industry.

Wild Dunes, which is currently constructing an additional hotel on site, is the second large resort in the Lowcountry to be impacted. In early April, Kiawah Island Golf Resort laid off 1,090 employees.