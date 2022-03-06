UPDATE: MARCH 6, 2022 | 3:55 P.M.: All lanes on Savannah Highway at SC-174 are now open, according to CCSO.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists are asked to avoid Savannah Highway at Highway 174 due to a wildfire on both sides of the roadway.

Charleston County deputies say to avoid this area in Adams Run, if possible.

CCSO tweeted about Savannah Highway being closed around just after 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as News 2 receives more information.