Winner, runners-up of 2020 Congressional Art Competition announced

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Representative Joe Cunningham announced the winner and runners-up of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for SC’s First Congressional District.

High school students from around the district submitted pieces of art work to be considered for display in the US Capitol.

David Loa Saldana, a senior at Cane Bay High School, won first place for his piece titled “Corazon de Nopal.”





“The Sisters”, by Alyssia Scaggs and “Unspeakable” by Lillian Rush were selected as runners-up. They will be displayed at Cunningham’s Beaufort and Mount Pleasant Offices.

Cunningham congratulated the young artists, saying that their works “put his stick figures to shame.” He also said that he is “proud to represent such a creative community in Congress,” and he “[looks] forward to displaying their incredible artwork in [his] district offices and seeing David’s artwork on [his] way to the House floor for votes.”