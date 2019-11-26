Winners announced for annual ‘Giant Greeting Card Competition’ at the Festival of Lights

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’ve visited the Holiday Festival of Lights on James Island, you’ve probably seen the large greeting cards – designed by students at schools across the Lowcountry – set up near Santa’s Village at the park’s annual display.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday announced winners and presented awards for the festival’s Giant Greeting Card Competition.

“The Giant Greeting Card Competition has 33 entries on display from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County student groups in elementary, middle and high school divisions,” said park officials. “The winning top three schools in each division, and four honorable mention winners, received a trophy and cash award to use for their school arts program.”

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

1st Place: First Baptist School

2nd Place: Cathedral Academy

3rd Place: Crown Leadership Academy

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

1st Place: Summerville Catholic School

2nd Place: Ridge Christian Academy

3rd Place: Camp Road Middle School

ELEMENTARY DIVISION

1st Place: Orange Grove Charter

2nd Place: Nativity School

3rd Place: Live Oak Little School

HONORABLE MENTION

Harbor View Elementary

Charleston SDA School

Live Oak Preparatory School

Northside Christian Academy

Provided

Provided

Provided

“CCPRC is pleased to recognize the efforts and creativity of the winning schools.”

Winning entries in this school art competition are on display during the event, which runs nightly through Dec. 31 at James Island County Park.