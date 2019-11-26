Winners announced for annual ‘Giant Greeting Card Competition’ at the Festival of Lights

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’ve visited the Holiday Festival of Lights on James Island, you’ve probably seen the large greeting cards – designed by students at schools across the Lowcountry – set up near Santa’s Village at the park’s annual display.
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday announced winners and presented awards for the festival’s Giant Greeting Card Competition.
“The Giant Greeting Card Competition has 33 entries on display from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County student groups in elementary, middle and high school divisions,” said park officials. “The winning top three schools in each division, and four honorable mention winners, received a trophy and cash award to use for their school arts program.”
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
- 1st Place: First Baptist School
- 2nd Place: Cathedral Academy
- 3rd Place: Crown Leadership Academy
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
- 1st Place: Summerville Catholic School
- 2nd Place: Ridge Christian Academy
- 3rd Place: Camp Road Middle School
ELEMENTARY DIVISION
- 1st Place: Orange Grove Charter
- 2nd Place: Nativity School
- 3rd Place: Live Oak Little School
HONORABLE MENTION
- Harbor View Elementary
- Charleston SDA School
- Live Oak Preparatory School
- Northside Christian Academy
“CCPRC is pleased to recognize the efforts and creativity of the winning schools.”
Winning entries in this school art competition are on display during the event, which runs nightly through Dec. 31 at James Island County Park.