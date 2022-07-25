WL Stephens Aquatic Center (via City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The WL Stephens Aquatic Center in West Ashley will be closed the week of July 25 due to a staffing shortage.

WL Stephens Aquatic Center will be closed July 25 through 30.

The City of Charleston says the closure is a result of staffing shortages.

Water fitness classes are moved to the Herbert Hasell Pool downtown.

The Herbert Hasell Pool is located at 265 Fishburne Street.

“We remain hopeful we will reopen the WL Stephen’s Aquatic Center on August 1,” the city said in a Monday morning Facebook post.