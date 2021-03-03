Woman, 19, charged with attempted murder stemming from Jan. 8th shooting in Tanger Outlet parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in the January 8th shooting that injured a woman near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old India Nicole Summersett on Wednesday for her involvement in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

A report from the department said the shooting happened near Burger King.

Officers say a female victim appeared to have been shot in her right chest and was having difficulty breathing when they arrived.

In the report, a witness stated she saw a vehicle “with the horn blaring,” and when she approached, she asked the victim what was wrong. The victim told the witness she had been shot.

Summersett is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She’s expected in bond court on Thursday.