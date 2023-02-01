CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing several charges after leading Charleston County deputies in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash along Rivers Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

A deputy attempted to stop a Chrysler sedan for a traffic violation on Rivers Ave. near Midland Park shortly after 3:00 p.m., but the driver fled south on Rivers Ave. at high speed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Chrysler struck two vehicles near the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove avenues. The driver continued to flee until she collided with another vehicle and a utility pole, disabling her vehicle.

The driver was identified as Tyesha Smith, 19, of North Charleston.

Deputies said they found a loaded pistol and a small amount of marijuana inside Smith’s car.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges including failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

She was also issued citations for uninsured vehicle, disregarding a traffic signal, violation of a beginner permit and simple possession of marijuana.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said there were no serious injuries reported in the crashes; however, at least two of the victims involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crashes.