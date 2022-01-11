Woman, 21, arrested for deadly Jan. 9 shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence on Suzanne Drive on Sunday, January 9th for a “medical issue.”

Once at the scene, police said Asherai Gadsden asked officers to check on a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police located the man, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

During an investigation, police say they determined Gadsden took part in the murder. She was charged and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.