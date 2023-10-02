NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 21-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a Sept. 20 shooting that left one person injured in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road around 11:45 p.m. and found a male victim sitting in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Ebony Zhane Johnson-Nelson, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

Johnson-Nelson was booked into the at the Al Cannon Detention Center.