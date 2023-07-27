CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman is facing a charge of third-degree arson after allegedly setting a vehicle on fire early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home off Pierpont Avenue around 2:00 a.m. to assist with a suspicious vehicle fire.

According to an affidavit, the victim told deputies that they observed the suspect, Erin Lala, walk up to a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla and set it on fire before walking away minutes later.

The incident was captured on security video and reviewed by law enforcement. “In the footage where the defendant is leaving the property, I was able to observe the reflections of flames on a vehicle that was parked next to the vehicle that was set on fire,” the affidavit reads.

Lala was found a short time later at a nearby business. The affidavit states the woman was in possession of a blue butane torch.

Officials said the vehicle suffered heavy fire damage to the front engine compartment and said it was deemed a total loss.

Lala was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.