Woman arrested after altercation leads to stabbing in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a 28-year-old woman after they said she stabbed her boyfriend during an altercation late Wednesday night.

Charleston County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Outwood Street in Ladson, where they met with a woman who appeared to be in distress.

Deputies said there was notable damage inside the woman’s home; they said the living room was disheveled, a television was found on the ground, and another TV had a crack in the screen.

The woman, identified as Andrea Brooks, told deputies she and her live-in boyfriend got into a verbal argument over her getting a PlayStation out of their bedroom.

Brooks’ boyfriend showed up during the investigation – he told deputies that the argument began over Brooks needing to take someone to the doctor and then turned physical. The two have children in common. Deputies said three children were present and in the living room at the time.

The man told deputies that Brooks “started carrying a television throughout the living room when the altercation turned physical” and that he called his brother to come pick him up so that he could remove himself from the situation.

That is when Brooks grabbed a knife and chased her boyfriend, according to an incident report. The man ran out of the home, but she stabbed him while trying to get into his brother’s vehicle.

The report also said Brooks stabbed the hood of the vehicle with the knife several times.

Deputies said Brooks did not have any physical injuries or bruises, but her boyfriend had a small superficial puncture wound to his right forearm, which they said was consistent with a knife.

Brooks was arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center where she faces a charge of domestic assault of a high and aggravated nature.