Woman arrested for assaulting infants at Lowcountry daycare

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 55-year-old woman was arrested Friday for assaulting infants at a Lowcountry daycare.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Tina Rose Nye was arrested for assaulting three infants ranging in age from three to five months old at Carousel Early Childhood Center on Jenkins Road in West Ashley earlier this week.

Affidavits revealed the incidents were captured on security video at the daycare, including “repeatedly shaking the victims in a violent manner,” swinging the infants, and not supporting the victims head and neck when necessary.

Injury was caused in each case, according to the reports.

Nye is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She is expected to appear in bond court Saturday morning.

The Charleston Police Department assisted in the investigation.