CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested two people after an hours-long standoff at a home on Johns Island.

Deputies originally responded to the home on Abram Road around 9:00 a.m. to assist Mount Pleasant Police officers with serving a warrant to Spivey for assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property.

He also had a Family Court bench warrant with CCSO and a warrant for third-degree domestic violence with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to CCSO.

When Spivey ignored commands to come out, the SWAT team was called to assist.

Eventually, SWAT made entry and found Spivey hiding in a void in the wall above a hot water heater. He was tased and taken into custody at around 4:45 p.m.

While clearing the home, law enforcement found “a large amount of cash and some drugs, which tested positive for fentanyl.” Spivey is now facing additional charges of possession of fentanyl and resisting arrest.

Deputies also arrested a woman who had exited the residence early in the standoff and lied to deputies about Spivey’s location. Lauren Wilk was arrested on one charge of interfering/hindering officers in serving the warrant.