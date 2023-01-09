NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal October 2022 shooting at a motel.

According to NCPD, the incident happened October 26 at the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road. One victim was shot, and he died several weeks later at the hospital.

Detectives identified Brooklyn Mitchell (22) as a suspect and arrested her at a Summerville home on Monday.

She is being charged with murder, armed robbery (x2), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime (x2).

Markwon Stanley (19) was also arrested in connection to the murder. He was taken into custody Sunday.