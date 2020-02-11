Woman arrested for setting fire to West Ashley home: Update

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCBD) – On Saturday, Toya Steward was arrested for setting a West Ashley Home on fire.

Officials say that the Lowcountry woman had visited her ex-boyfriend’s home.

At the time, he wasn’t home and advised his cousin to not answer Steward at the door.

Neighbors on the street told News Two the reason why.

“She was always giving him gifts and he didn’t want to be with her anymore. She didn’t take no for an answer,” says Don Blocker.

When Steward didn’t receive an answer at the door, she made her presence known in the home.

The victim told police that he was in the bathroom when he heard the sound of glass shattering.

He then heard Steward’s voice, followed by the sound of water being poured on the ground.

Moments later, he heard a loud sound.

After opening the bathroom door, the victim was met with flames and smoke in his hallway.

Luckily, he was able to escape through a bedroom window with no injuries.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Steward.

She’s been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

On Monday, she was bonded out.

Lawyers say if she’s proven guilty in court, she could face up to 30 years in prison.