Woman charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle after hit-and-run incident in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a female suspect after she fled from deputies near Old Parsonage Road.

The female, Corie Leigh Gilliam is in custody at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio.

Gilliam is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest. Antonio added that she is also on hold for charges stemming from the Goose Creek Police Department.

Gilliam was suspected of being involved in a hit and run with extensive property damage on Folly Road with no injuries. Shortly afterward, she abandoned the vehicle in the West Ashley area on Highway 61 near Old Parsonage Road and fled on foot into the surrounding marsh.

Deputies, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Charleston Police Officers located and apprehended her.