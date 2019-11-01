Woman claims she was falsely arrested by North Charleston Police Dept.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her daughter on Friday held a news conference with members from the National Action Network after saying the daughter was wrongfully arrested by the North Charleston Police Department.

Debra Mitchell, Shanece’s mom, said that the police arrested her daughter based on seeing her assault someone on surveillance video.

However, Mitchell says she and her daughter were both in Charlotte for a basketball tournament.

When asked, Shanece said she didn’t even recognize the victim in the video of the incident in question.

“I’m confident the charges will be dropped because it is the wrong person and they falsely arrested the wrong lady and I think the victim’s mother did admit to saying this was not the correct woman that they had in custody,” said Mitchell.

We asked for a comment from the North Charleston Police Department, they said: “The North Charleston Police Department has the citizen’s complaint under investigation.”