Woman, dog, and cat safe after garage fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Andrews Fire Department (SAFD) and City of Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a residential fire on Friday morning.

According to SAFD, crews arrived at a residence on Joan St. around 10:25 a.m. to find a fire in the garage.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and extinguish it quickly.

SAFD reports that one woman, one dog, and one cat were home at the time. None were injured, but the woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.