CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who was arrested for her role in a Christmas Day pipe bombing on Edisto Island now faces sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

A spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said evidence that led to the latest charges against 35-year-old Kelsie Lynn Ammons emerged during an investigation into the December 25th incident.

Once in custody for the bombing, Ammons agreed to share the passcode for her cellphone so that data could be downloaded and analyzed.

“While reviewing the data retrieved from the cellphone of Ammons, detectives located a photograph in the images section that contained the depiction of a minor appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity,” one of the warrants stated.

Investigators said they found at least three images that showed three underage females, appearing totally nude, in various settings.

In one photo, the juvenile appeared with a fully nude adult woman while another showed a juvenile with a male.

Ammons was initially arrested last month to face charges after it was discovered she and her brother detonated a pipe bomb at a facility housing an ATM at Enterprise Bank of South Carolina on Edisto Island.