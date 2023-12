CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal announced the victim of the fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is Doris Coleman.

Coleman, 82, was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk on Dec. 5, when she was struck by a 2016 Kia Soul traveling south on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Coleman was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina by first responders, where she died from her injuries.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating this case.