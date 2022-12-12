NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County.

Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston.

“Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations of each spirit,” according to the Officer of Governor Henry McMaster.

Striped Pig Distillery also has a Sip & Share where the company partners with neighboring organizations to give back to the community.

“We are proud to see a homegrown company expand in our state. Congratulations to Striped Pig Distillery on their $10 million investment, and we look forward to seeing how they will advance the distillery industry,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

The new Striped Pig Distillery will be located at 2225 Old School Drive.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

Job seekers can click here to join the Striped Pig Distillery Team.