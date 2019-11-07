Woman says she feared for her life during possible drive-by shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman said her vehicle was struck by gunfire during a possible drive-by shooting in North Charleston.

It happened Wednesday in the area of Kent Avenue and Bailey Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

According to an incident report, a woman driving a Dodge Durango told police she was meeting a juvenile to sell her some eyelashes when they heard loud pops and ducked down inside the vehicle.

The victim said she looked up and saw a white Volkswagen Jetta coming off Bailey Drive – at which she stated that she ran from the scene in fear of her life and returned after North Charleston police officers arrived at the location.

The incident report revealed the juvenile had no injuries, but the driver of the Dodge had glass all on the left side of her face and a very minor abrasion on her left earlobe.

Police say the vehicle had been struck by five bullets and found seven shell casings on Bailey Drive around the corner of Kent Ave. The bullets entered the vehicle from the driver’s side: two were in the driver’s door glass and the other three were on the driver’s side panel.

Suspects in this case have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111