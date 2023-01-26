AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area.

Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

The woman was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“Information gathered early in the investigation indicates that multiple people approached the home before ringing the doorbell,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

When the woman answered the door, detectives said someone who was outside the home opened fire through the door, striking the woman.

“Another resident in the home was not hurt,” Knapp said.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random; they also said there was no known danger to the community.

There is no description of the aggressors. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.