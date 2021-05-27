Woman summits Mount Everest in honor of MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Helen “Cokie” Cox returned to MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center Thursday after successfully summiting Mount Everest.
She started her journey more than a month ago on April 1, when she left for Nepal to tackle her biggest challenge yet.
An avid climber, Cox is no stranger to summiting peaks — but this time was different. She wanted the climb to be about more than just her. She dedicated her journey to “raising awareness for cancer prevention and screenings,” with benefits going to MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.
“I am just an everyday mom from South Carolina who is going to do this, and it was important to me to be able to leverage and shift that spotlight to Hollings Cancer Center.”
She began the Everyday Everest campaign, which “is all about the small tasks each of us confront and overcome every day to eventually accomplish big goals.”
Through the campaign, she raised over $1 million to benefit the Hollings Cancer Center.