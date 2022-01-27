Woman wanted for questioning in connection to shooting of North Charleston High School athlete

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is looking for a woman wanted for questioning in connection to the December 28 shooting of North Charleston High School football player, Terrell Backman-Carter.

NCPD wants to talk to Savannah Bryant (22) about the shooting, which happened at the Pinecrest Apartments.

Ryan Felder (21) was arrested in mid-January on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person unlawful.

NCPD says that there are no warrants out for Bryant. Anyone with information should contact NCPD at (843) 607-2076.

