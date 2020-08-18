Woman wanted for questioning about fatal shooting outside North Charleston Waffle House

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking to question a woman about a fatal shooting that happened at a Waffle House last month.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the diner on Saul White Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. on July 18th in reference to a shooting that occurred there.

When police arrived, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation found that two people engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside of the restaurant, during which time the suspect pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the person he was fighting.

Police say three bystanders were struck in the process, one of which died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

If you know the woman seen in security video photos, please contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2859, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.