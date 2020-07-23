Woman wanted for questioning in fatal shooting outside North Charleston Waffle House

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are searching for a woman who they want to question about a fatal shooting outside a Waffle House.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on July 18th when two people engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside of the restaurant on Saul White Boulevard.

During the altercation, the suspect brought out a firearm and began shooting at the person he was fighting. Three bystanders were shot in the process, one of which was killed as a result – that person was identified as Briawna Nabors, who was an employee at the Waffle House.

The suspect, 39-year-old Rico Joy, was later arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

North Charleston police now want to question 27-year-old Kenedra Lajoya Carter about the homicide.

She is described as 5’3”, 155 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, or you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.