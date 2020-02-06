Woman who fled from CPD transport car was facing charges of Grand Larceny

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has released a report detailing events that led up to the arrest of Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod, who escaped from a CPD transport officer Wednesday night while she was being taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to the report, McLeod and one other woman were seen on security camera stealing $3,203 worth of merchandise from the Belk on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

CPD said that the females selected “a large assortment of clothing,” which they then stuffed into a black suitcase that they took from the luggage department.

McLeod tried to leave the store with the suitcase full of unpaid for merchandise but was stopped by a mall security guard, at which point she “fled on foot.”

Since the value of the merchandise was over $2,000, McLeod was charged with Grand Larceny.

McLeod has not yet been located.