Woman working in SC after California tech company tells employees to work remotely

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Employers around the world are asking people to work remotely to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

One California tech company employee is now working remotely in the Lowcountry.

Elizabeth Murray says she decided to come to Mount Pleasant on Sunday when she got an email to work remotely for two weeks.

She says using a personal car instead of public transportation makers her feel safer.

“They encouraged us to cancel all in-person meetings,” she said. “I guess the biggest reason why is they wanted to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more and we have about 10,000 people in our office.”

Murray says she is using this opportunity to spend more time with family in Mount Pleasant.

She also hopes to be back in the office and able to meet with clients in person soon.