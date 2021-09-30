Women commanding The Citadel, VMI Corps of Cadets to be recognized during SoCon Military Classic

The Regimental Commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas, and the Regimental Commanding Officer of the Virginia Military Commander Corps of Cadets, Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith. Via The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women in leadership will be recognized Saturday in a historic meeting at the SoCon Military Classic of the South football game.

For the first time, both Corps of Cadets are commanded by women.

Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas, who commands The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets, and Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith, who commands the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Corps of Cadets, will meet at Johnson Hagood Stadium as the Bulldogs take on the Keydets.

Christmas is the second woman to command the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, while Meredith is VMI’s first female commander.

Christmas said that she is “honored to serve alongside the first female Regimental Commander of VMI.” Despite the rivalry on the field, Christmas said the women “do not compete as rivals’ [they] are equals, facing a common challenge.”

The women will be recognized first at 11:00 a.m. during The Citadel Parents’ Weekend military review parade, when they will “exchange mementos.” Then, the women will take the field during a break in the game to greet the audience.

