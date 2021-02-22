Women’s telehealth services offered at some rural Charleston County libraries through new partnership

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Telehealth services for women are coming to some libraries in rural Charleston County.

The Charleston County Public Library is partnering with the WISE (Women in the South-East) Telehealth Network to provide women’s healthcare services in a virtual format.

According to a press release Monday, the goal is to improve women’s health and well-being by providing preventive care through telehealth at local libraries and connecting women to comprehensive health services.

“Our branches in rural areas of the county already serve as essential community hubs, providing resources to support education, literacy, and workforce development,” said Devon Andrews, CCPL Associate Director, Community Engagement. “We are thrilled to connect women in these rural areas with WISE, helping them access high-quality healthcare and providing them with a variety of resources to improve women’s health and well-being.”

Leaders with the Charleston County Public Library say their rural branches will increase healthcare access and address health disparities through direct provision and referral, offering care management, and connecting women to available community and social services.

They say the project is made possible by funding from the South Carolina Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare and a partnership between the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston County Public Library, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the College of Charleston.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, women have disproportionately had to assume responsibilities for childcare and drop out of the work force. Our goal is offer opportunities for women to interact with providers without having to arrange childcare for a clinic visit,” said MUSC OBGYN, Dr. Gweneth Lazenby. “This initiative will offer women-centered care that will increase access to healthcare, early intervention services, continuity of care, and availability of resources through telehealth.”

Women can find the WISE Telehealth Network from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the following local libraries in the rural Lowcountry:

Mondays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library (5130 HWY 165, Hollywood, SC 29449)

Wednesdays at McClellanville Library (222 Baker St., McClellanville, SC 29458)

Thursdays at a variety of rural locations through the CCPL Mobile Library.

Fridays at Edisto Island Library (1589 WHY 174, Edisto Island, SC 29438)

Women seeking a telehealth appointment or more information about the WISE Telehealth Network can contact Amy Chang, Community Health Worker at 843-408-3335 or telehealth@ccpl.org or visit https://www.ccpl.org/telehealth.