FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Work is progressing on the new Folly Beach Fishing Pier.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) provided an update on the refurbishment project Tuesday, saying crews put the finishing touches on the diamond pierhead and gazebo.

Workers continue construction of the substructure moving towards the beachside.

“The gazebo roof is complete, fishing benches installed, and plumbing/electrical installation has begun on the diamond pierhead,” said Sarah Reynolds, Public Information Coordinator for CCPRC.

Reynolds said the first observation area is being framed and crews are working on installing the handrail and deck panels.

“Pile driving and precast setting continue toward land,” she said. “The substructure is approximately 70% complete with roughly 300’ worth of piles, caps, and beams remaining to be constructed.”

The new Folly Pier remains on schedule for completion in the Spring of 2023.