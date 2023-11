NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an incident at Detyens Shipyard where a worker died falling through an open hatch on a ship.

Officers responded to the report shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to NCPD, the male victim was deceased at the scene.

NCPD and Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

