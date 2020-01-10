World record quest: Local man training for marathon with an exoskeleton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man is looking to break the marathon world record for an exoskeleton athlete.

Adam Gorlitsky began training for the Charleston Marathon as he crossed the start line near Burke High School late Thursday evening.

Gorlitsky was paralyzed from the waist down after a car crash 14 years ago. Since then, he has participated in more than 50 races with his exoskeleton.

The machine provides him with powered hip and knee motion.

“I’m a paralyzed man walking. I’m not supposed to be walking a marathon, right?” said Adam Gorlitsky as he prepared for his training Thursday. “I think if there’s anything I can inspire in others, to not let your adversity define who you are.”

Gorlitsky tried to finish the LA Marathon last year but came up a bit short.

It’s extra motivation to finish the Charleston Marathon which takes place Saturday, January 11th.