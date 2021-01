ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A recovery operation began on Monday for a sailboat that wrecked near Isle of Palms over the weekend.

According to those familiar with the situation, three people were rescued Saturday after the sailboat hit a sandbar at Dewees Inlet, grounding the vessel.

Now, tow boat operators are tasked with retrieving the remainder of the boat, which has begun to fall apart.

TowBoatU.S. Charleston is overseeing the recovery efforts.