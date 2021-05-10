Wrongful death suit filed against Citadel cadet charged with Valentine’s Day DUI death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A wrongful death suit has been filed against Anthony Troiani (22) for his role in a fatal February 14 auto-vs-pedestrian collision.

Troiani was driving on King Street around 10:30 p.m. when he struck and killed Hannah Frances Carpenter (23) as she crossed the road near Recovery Room. It was determined that Troiani was under the influence at the time, and he is also facing a felony DUI charge.

The latest lawsuit alleges that Troiani and a fellow cadet had been binge drinking since the early evening on the night of the crash. According to the suit, they were served 10 beers in 30 minutes at one bar, then six beers and seven shots at another bar.

Around 10:15 p.m., they realized that they needed to get back to The Citadel before the 10:30 p.m. curfew. The lawsuit alleges that in the rush to beat curfew, the men left the bar without closing their tab and then Troiani drove them “down King Street at more than 50mph — more than twice the posted speed limit of 25mph.”

He also failed to break before hitting Carpenter, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that “Troiani’s willful and conscious disregard for the safety of those around him and the duty of due care that he owed to those around him exhibits gross negligence and willful, wanton, and reckless conduct.”

The plaintiff is demanding a jury trial in the case.