‘Yappy Hours’ coming to new Wannamaker dog park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) on Thursday announced that Yappy Hour is returning to Wannamaker County Park’s new dog park this season.

The first event will be Friday, April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Gracie Trice will be performing live music. Beer, wine, and water will be available for purchase.

Food is not allowed in the dog park, and outside food and alcohol is not allowed.

Capacity will be limited and masks will be required indoors as well as in any outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Admission to Yappy Hour is free with admission to the park ($2 per person).