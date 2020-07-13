Yelp hosting virtual Charleston Beer Fest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday at 6:00 p.m., Yelp will host a virtual Charleston Beer Fest – a “little sip” to hold beer lovers over until the in-person festival, rescheduled for September 26.

The free event will be held on the festival’s Instagram account, @chsbeerfest, and will “feature local breweries, crafters, and others”

Participants can pick up a special six-pack, featuring beers from participating breweries, at The Brew Cellar in Park Circle. The special packs will be on sale from July 13-16.

The beers will be “tasted and discussed” during the virtual event.